Gio CBD 3:1 Lavender - Caliva (0.5g)
by CalivaWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This 3:1 formulation produces mild psychoactive effects and is reminiscent of an afternoon at a day spa. Fresh lavender flavors layered with CBD and indica produce a relaxing state of being that eases the mind, body, and soul. Compatible only with a G Pen Gio device. Weight: 0.5g
About this brand
Caliva
This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.