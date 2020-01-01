 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple

by Caliva

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal's Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

Caliva Logo
This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you'll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We've got something for everyone.