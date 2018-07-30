khaleesidany
on July 30th, 2018
THC listed as 69% for the batch I purchased. Very smooth draw. I can taste the berry and cola they described on the Caliva website. I gradually felt a floaty, relaxed and calmly grounded feeling.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency. Pillow Talk (Indica): It’s like a hovering purple bean bag filled with quicksand. Berry and cola flavors make for the sweetest of dreams.
