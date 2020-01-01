 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Donkerz Wax - 1g

Donkerz Wax - 1g

by Calyx Crafts

Calyx Crafts Concentrates Solvent Donkerz Wax - 1g

Cannabis is our life and passion and it shows through our hard work and dedication in our Craft. Our extracts have developed a name for themselves in the short time that we’ve been in the Recreational market. There’s a reason. Seasoned professionals, time tested methods, and last but not least, true love for what we do.

About this brand

Calyx Crafts is a collective of Bend natives that have been friends for 20+ years with different backgrounds in education, all supportive and firm believers in the healing properties of marijuana; Physically, mentally, and environmentally. We believe the healing of the nations begins here...At Calyx Crafts, we produce fine, artisan edibles, and extracts in small handcrafted batches. Our highly qualified extractors are first and foremost, connoisseurs!. They start with a quality product and use top of the line technology that carries the terpenes (taste) into our finished products. Our extractions have a fantastic nose to the trained dabber and are guaranteed to please. The lovely ladies of Calyx Crafts cook up small batches of their artisan edibles made with only the highest-quality extracts and finest ingredients.