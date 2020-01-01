 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Purple Goo Sugar Wax 1g
Indica

Purple Goo Sugar Wax 1g

by Calyx Crafts

About this product

About this brand

Calyx Crafts Logo
Calyx Crafts is a collective of Bend natives that have been friends for 20+ years with different backgrounds in education, all supportive and firm believers in the healing properties of marijuana; Physically, mentally, and environmentally. We believe the healing of the nations begins here...At Calyx Crafts, we produce fine, artisan edibles, and extracts in small handcrafted batches. Our highly qualified extractors are first and foremost, connoisseurs!. They start with a quality product and use top of the line technology that carries the terpenes (taste) into our finished products. Our extractions have a fantastic nose to the trained dabber and are guaranteed to please. The lovely ladies of Calyx Crafts cook up small batches of their artisan edibles made with only the highest-quality extracts and finest ingredients.

About this strain

Purple Goo

Purple Goo
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing a moderately strong body sensation and a sense of spiritual elevation, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and may work well for those who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.

