Venom OG Shatter - 1g

by Calyx Crafts

About this product

Venom OG from Rare Dankness Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its forest-green buds are dense with a tangle of bright orange hairs, and it has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period.

About this strain

Venom OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Calyx Crafts is a collective of Bend natives that have been friends for 20+ years with different backgrounds in education, all supportive and firm believers in the healing properties of marijuana; Physically, mentally, and environmentally. We believe the healing of the nations begins here...At Calyx Crafts, we produce fine, artisan edibles, and extracts in small handcrafted batches. Our highly qualified extractors are first and foremost, connoisseurs!. They start with a quality product and use top of the line technology that carries the terpenes (taste) into our finished products. Our extractions have a fantastic nose to the trained dabber and are guaranteed to please. The lovely ladies of Calyx Crafts cook up small batches of their artisan edibles made with only the highest-quality extracts and finest ingredients.