Calyx Crafts is a collective of Bend natives that have been friends for 20+ years with different backgrounds in education, all supportive and firm believers in the healing properties of marijuana; Physically, mentally, and environmentally. We believe the healing of the nations begins here...At Calyx Crafts, we produce fine, artisan edibles, and extracts in small handcrafted batches. Our highly qualified extractors are first and foremost, connoisseurs!. They start with a quality product and use top of the line technology that carries the terpenes (taste) into our finished products. Our extractions have a fantastic nose to the trained dabber and are guaranteed to please. The lovely ladies of Calyx Crafts cook up small batches of their artisan edibles made with only the highest-quality extracts and finest ingredients.