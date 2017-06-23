Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Calyxir is our line of specialty Calyx Elixirs from Calyx Garden in Humboldt County, California. Our Golden Goat - Isobutane Honeycomb Wax is carefully heat purged for 5 days leaving non-detectable residual solvents. You won’t find a more aromatic and flavorful concentrate on the market!
June 23, 2017
02:44
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.