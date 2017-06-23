 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax

Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax

by Calyx Garden

Write a review
Calyx Garden Concentrates Solvent Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax
Calyx Garden Concentrates Solvent Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax
Calyx Garden Concentrates Solvent Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Calyxir is our line of specialty Calyx Elixirs from Calyx Garden in Humboldt County, California. Our Golden Goat - Isobutane Honeycomb Wax is carefully heat purged for 5 days leaving non-detectable residual solvents. You won’t find a more aromatic and flavorful concentrate on the market!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

Related video

Calyxir Golden Goat Wax by Calyx Garden - Leafly Reviews

June 23, 2017

02:44

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Calyx Garden Logo
Calyx Garden is a brand of high potency cannabis varieties that were bred to cover a wide spectrum of highly desired traits. All of the varieties have a very unique cannabinoid ratio and terpenoid profile that were selected over many years of selective breeding with a focus on introducing beautiful, high cannabinoid flowers that have exceptional flavors and aromas. We have covered a wide spectrum ranging from Sativa dominant varieties to Indica dominant varieties that all have a unique cannabinoid ratio to cover a range of medicinally, recreationally and spiritually desired effects. Our products are currently distributed to dispensaries throughout California. At this time we are expanding to other cannabis producers by offering several of our high grade brands and are working constantly on creating new hybrid strains which will be released in the near future.