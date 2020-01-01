 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Cookies

by Calyx Garden

Calyx Garden Cannabis Flower Pineapple Cookies

Our Calyx Garden Pineapple Cookies evolved from one of our male Pineapple OG Kush (Poison OG X Purple Pineapple) crossed with the Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). She is a very close cousin to our Suicide Girl strain and shares many of the same ancestors. The phenotype that was selected as the Pineapple Cookies is heavy on the characteristics of the super dense cookies cut but with a bit of the fruity dankness that the Pineapple OG brings. It is another one of our high THC favorites that we can't seem to produce enough of. You can expect a high very similar to the GSC but known to be a creeper and have a long lasting introspective high.

Calyx Garden is a brand of high potency cannabis varieties that were bred to cover a wide spectrum of highly desired traits. All of the varieties have a very unique cannabinoid ratio and terpenoid profile that were selected over many years of selective breeding with a focus on introducing beautiful, high cannabinoid flowers that have exceptional flavors and aromas. We have covered a wide spectrum ranging from Sativa dominant varieties to Indica dominant varieties that all have a unique cannabinoid ratio to cover a range of medicinally, recreationally and spiritually desired effects. Our products are currently distributed to dispensaries throughout California. At this time we are expanding to other cannabis producers by offering several of our high grade brands and are working constantly on creating new hybrid strains which will be released in the near future.