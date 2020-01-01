 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Suicide Girl

by Calyx Garden

Calyx Garden Cannabis Flower Suicide Girl
Calyx Garden Cannabis Flower Suicide Girl

About this product

Calyx Garden began breeding this strain in 2012 by crossing Durban Poison and Master Kush. The cross was then combined with SFV OG (Poison OG), which was then bred with Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The selected clone only phenotype named Suicide Girl can test above 25% THC. It is white with frost and has hints of lavender. The pungent nose has a combination of the OG fuel with spicy licorice and berry notes. The genetic testing for this strain can be viewed here, https://testing.phylosbioscience.com/sample/genotype/7g3153e8/

About this brand

Calyx Garden is a brand of high potency cannabis varieties that were bred to cover a wide spectrum of highly desired traits. All of the varieties have a very unique cannabinoid ratio and terpenoid profile that were selected over many years of selective breeding with a focus on introducing beautiful, high cannabinoid flowers that have exceptional flavors and aromas. We have covered a wide spectrum ranging from Sativa dominant varieties to Indica dominant varieties that all have a unique cannabinoid ratio to cover a range of medicinally, recreationally and spiritually desired effects. Our products are currently distributed to dispensaries throughout California. At this time we are expanding to other cannabis producers by offering several of our high grade brands and are working constantly on creating new hybrid strains which will be released in the near future.