Mosa Vape Pen 1g

by Calyx Peak Companies

About this strain

Mimosa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Calyx Peak Companies Logo
Calyx Peak Companies (CPC) provides capital for entrepreneurs primarily in the cannabis space with investment capital from our network of accredited investors and family offices. In the current year alone, CPC has deployed capital into multiple leaf touching Cannabis businesses and we look forward to investing into several more ideas in our current pipeline of potential talented operators and ancillary businesses. We have secured capital commitments and are looking to acquire controlling or significant minority stakes in Cannabis related businesses. Our expert investment team is based in Las Vegas, NV where they leverage their financial and industry network to identify and develop investment themes and ideas where the investment team will utilize their core philosophies of partnering up with seasoned experts and operators in the space, while offering its own private equity expertise and network to our partners we are invested with. Our investment philosophy is based on the principle that capital and expert industry involvement is the complimenting keys to success. With this in mind, our investment team is constantly involved with every single investment made where we offer advice and assist in the building of a business with the partners we invest with.