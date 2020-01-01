 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Durban Poison

Durban Poison

by Campos De Kush

Write a review
Campos De Kush Cannabis Pre-rolls Durban Poison
Campos De Kush Cannabis Pre-rolls Durban Poison
Campos De Kush Cannabis Pre-rolls Durban Poison

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained notoriety worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Campos De Kush Logo
Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.