Sour Diesel

by Campos De Kush

$30.00MSRP

About this product

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Campos De Kush Logo
Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.