Stone Spoon Pipe

by Canada Puffin

Canada Puffin Smoking Pipes Stone Spoon Pipe
$79.00MSRP

About this product

“For a smoking experience that is as solid as a rock” Solid and Agile. Inspired by the smooth glide of a granite curling stone, the Stone Spoon Pipe offers consistently smooth draws for an exceptional smoking experience. Handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, this piece is substantially constructed for display, yet compact for travel. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning and transport. * As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving. Box Size: 5.75" x 5.15" x 3.85" Product Size: 4.15" x 2.85" x 2"

About this brand

Join the Movement! Canada Puffin is committed to creating an open and inviting culture in the ever changing smoking landscape. Through our unique product designs, quality and presentation, we strive to reshape the perception of cannabis and the community. Accessories are art pieces and part of a lifestyle Canada Puffin accessories are sturdy and upright to be on display in general living spaces. Our products are designed as art pieces, with each depicting elements of Canadian heritage and culture. Canada Puffin is dedicated to raising Canada’s national profile as a leader at the forefront of this movement. Experiences are meant to be shared The smoking experience is about ritual and community. Accessories are not only purchased for personal use, but are the perfect gift to share with those close to you. Canada Puffin pipes are packaged in a red satin lined gift box for the perfectly presented gift piece. Together, we can change perception of modern cannabis. One pipe at a time.