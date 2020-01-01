Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Terp Sauce is Canamo’s terpene rich and flavor focused extract. True terpenes are never created in the lab but specific techniques and purging parameters are required for this concentrate to reach its full potential. Not only tasty and aromatic, the “sauce” also packs a serious punch of potency. Choosing only the terpiest of starting materials, Canamo is seriously selective in which strains are processed into The Sauce.
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.