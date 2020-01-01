 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bordello Shatter 1g

by Canamo Concentrates

Bordello is a strain that is slightly indica-dominant in makeup, but it also provides patients with a heavy dose of sativa-like mental effects. This strain hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. While this cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted, it definitely knocks out all mental focus, so save it for a day that’s free of pressing plans. Bordello’s flowers will be loose with some curly leaves and have a subtle fruit and herb aroma.

Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis. ​ Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.