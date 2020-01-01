 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba Kush Shatter

by Canamo Concentrates

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba's stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren't certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called "Bubba." Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates

Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900's. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose "Canamo" as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis. ​ Our brand's logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it's easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.