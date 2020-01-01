 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD Blueberry Cartridge 0.5g

CBD Blueberry Cartridge 0.5g

by Canamo Concentrates

Write a review
Canamo Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges CBD Blueberry Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Canamo Concentrates Logo
Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis. ​ Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.