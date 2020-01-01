Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Utilizing specific parameters of heat and vacuum pressure, cannabis oil can be transformed into rich and textured crumble or honeycomb. Similar to shatter, its name references the very consistency of this concentrate. Crumble is often suggested as a great introductory product for first time users interested in experiencing cannabis concentrates because it is easier to break or “crumble” over a bowl of flower or sprinkle throughout a joint.
