  White Walker Kush Shatter 0.5g

by Canamo Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

White Walker Kush

White Walker Kush

DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.

About this brand

Although debated, most scholars agree that Mexican immigrants first introduced recreational marijuana use to the United States in the early 1900’s. As homage to the Mexican culture and their involvement in bringing marijuana use to popular culture, we decided to choose “Canamo” as the name of concentrate brand. Canada is an anglicized version of cáñamo, which is the Spanish word for hemp. However, many Chicanos in the United States and Latinos all across the world use cáñamo as slang for cannabis. ​ Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.