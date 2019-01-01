At Canary Raw, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective CBD-rich cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Select founded the Canary CBD brand in 2017 after receiving countless requests for CBD-rich vape cartridges. We were inspired by the thriving vape cartridge industry, after noticing a void in the market for CBD-rich products. Canary CBD is a pioneer of innovative CBD-rich products that focus on the benefits of CBD:THC ratios. The Canary CBD proprietary blend features a solvent-free CBD:THC oil distillate, crafted for a consistently, high quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We source our CBD from U.S. industrial grade hemp, which is extracted and refined to a distillate form, and then formulated with our THC oil distillate from Timeless Refinery. The Canary CBD cartridges are available in a wide variety of options with energy, chill and rest formulations in ratios from 16:1, 8:1, 4:1, 2:1 and 1:1 so that you can find your perfect formula. The Canary, a bird that has been admired for soothing melodic singing, inspired our name. Some have said that the singing of the Canary brings relaxation and comfort. Similarly, our Canary CBD brand seeks to bring comfort to our patients. Your Canary CBD cartridge works best on our Timeless Vapes battery. Our medical grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. Your Canary CBD cartridge and Timeless Vapes battery will fit snugly into any Timeless Vapes Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating.