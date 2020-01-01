 Loading…

Candy Head CBD Tablets – Pack of Three (60pc, 10mg each, 600mg total)

by Candy Head

$29.95MSRP

About this product

With the Sublingual or Buccal route, the dosage is Not swallowed. The tablet is dissolved under the tongue (Sublingual) or in the pouch of the cheek (Buccal). The CBD is rapidly absorbed and has the advantage of bypassing the gastrointestinal tract. Both Buccal and Sublingual administration provide better bioavailability and rapid onset of action.

About this brand

At Candy Head, we believe in better choices. Made from natural ingredients, our candies taste great and provide optimal absorption. We provide variety of unique products including CBD chewables, and hard candy edibles. We take pride in our products and use only natural flavors and colors from superfoods. All of our candies are crafted in small batches and third party lab tested to ensure consistency and provide the finest quality edible. We look forward to providing you with quality CBD products you can trust.

