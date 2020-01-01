 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray

Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Can-i-Boost CBD Oral Spray

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

A powerful blend of ingredients in an all-natural, lab-tested Oral Spray that provides the necessary boost quickly. Includes Caffeine, Blended Terpenes, Sunflower Lecithin, Mint Flavour, MCT Oil and Vitamins B12 and D3. Can-i-Boost products are uniquely formulated to revive and replenish your energy levels and increase endurance and focus. Whether it’s a boost in the morning, a boost to get you through the workday, or a boost through that last rep in the gym, Can-i-Boost provides energy and focus throughout your day. Trusted by customers and used by athletes in all different forms. Our all-natural Oral Sprays and Sublingual Tinctures are easy to use and WORK. You have things to do and places to go so we want to empower you to achieve your daily goals. Boost Energy Without the Jitters： 150 mg of CBD 6 mg of Natural Caffeine Vitamin B12 Beet Juice, Green Tea and Mango Fruit Extracts -Delivers rapid energy & increases productivity -Creates energy & enhances physical performance -Focuses the mind for mental clarity These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation cannabis-infused products company developing the full spectrum of experiences and outcomes for the customer of today and tomorrow. With a focus on the wellness-minded consumer, we’ve teamed up with precision digital marketing partners and professional athletes to tell the CaniBrands story and to collaborate on the development of our future line of ready-to-drink beverages and innovative products. We partner with R&D and science-based organizations to create fast-acting products, using craft licensed producers and manufacturers, distributors, retailers, digital marketers and strategic ambassadors to bring the very best products and experiences to the emerging marketplace. Visit our website to know more www.canibrands.com