Can-I-Boost Extra - CBD Sublingual Oil

by CaniBrands

$129.00MSRP

About this product

An all natural dietary supplement formulated for focus and energy using hemp-derived CBD. It may help to enhance productivity without overstimulation. Combines hemp-derived CBD with Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT) for fast effects and a refreshing taste. 750 mg of CBD 30 mg of Caffeine Ingredients: Olive oil, cannabidiol (CBD), caffeine (natural, organic), medium chain triglycerides (MCT), sunflower lecithin, methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), vitamin D3, natural mint flavor, blended terpenes. Boost Energy Without the Jitters： - Boosts energy and focuses the mind for peak mental and physical performance - Delivers longer, more sustainable mental clarity - Increases productivity naturally - Delivers rapid energy in a powerful CBD formulation - All Natural Ingredients - Proprietary Extraction Methods Hemp-Derived CBD - No Odor - No Pesticides - Lab Tested - Sustainable Farming Practices - Supports Local USA Farmers Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT): MCT can improve memory and overall brain health of people with brain problems like brain fog. Since MCT oil is easily absorbed, it quickly boosts energy and increases ketones. MCT can also increase a person’s ability to work out longer during high-intensity exercise. Cannabidiol (CBD): CBD is able to give energy levels a boost by strengthening body cells that are responsible for making you feel sleepy and sluggish. It can help to reignite your focus and mental clarity, allowing you to think a lot clearer soon after taking it. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

When you choose CaniBrands, you’re choosing clean, effective, all natural products that support a healthy lifestyle. We use premium cannabis oil cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) in a variety of carefully crafted formulations. We are passionate about creating the highest quality cannabis and hemp products you can count on to provide the same satisfying experience every time.