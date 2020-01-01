About this product

Our hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate formulation is designed for micro-dosing to give you 15mg of pure CBD with each dose. An all-natural, vegan, lab-tested, gluten & soy-free, non-GMO Oral Spray to provide a refreshing effect quickly. If you love the classic CBD products on the market today this is your conveniently easy to use Oral Spray. Experience the power of CBD with our all-natural Can-i-Fresh experience, which is formulated for your everyday use. It has a natural mint flavour and utilizes hemp-derived CBD Isolate as the main active ingredient. Early studies have shown that CBD may be a powerful antioxidant with many potential benefits to support your daily health. The Oral Spray is easy to use, discreet and can be helpful at any time of the day. Refresh & Revitalize 450 mg of CBD Spearmint Flavour -Brings increased balance & clarity to your day. -Supports homeostasis in your body. -Offers energy & focus to everyday activities. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.