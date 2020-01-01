 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Can-i-Mend CBD Oral Spray

by CaniBrands

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation and muscle tension and combines hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate with vitamins and botanicals. An all-natural, lab-tested, multi-ingredient Oral Spray specifically formulated to support your health and well-being. A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil. Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Can-i-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Can-i-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day! Repair & Recover: 150 mg of CBD Vitamin B1, B6, B12 Ginkgo Biloba -Used for post-workout recovery. -Inflammation reducing antioxidants. -Supports your body to repair & recover. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

CaniBrands is a next-generation cannabis-infused products company developing the full spectrum of experiences and outcomes for the customer of today and tomorrow. With a focus on the wellness-minded consumer, we’ve teamed up with precision digital marketing partners and professional athletes to tell the CaniBrands story and to collaborate on the development of our future line of ready-to-drink beverages and innovative products. We partner with R&D and science-based organizations to create fast-acting products, using craft licensed producers and manufacturers, distributors, retailers, digital marketers and strategic ambassadors to bring the very best products and experiences to the emerging marketplace. Visit our website to know more www.canibrands.com