Can-i-Mend Fast Relief CBD Balm

by CaniBrands

$45.00MSRP

Repair & Recover Nutrient-rich, all natural relief cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with hemp-derived CBD for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C, and E. 150 mg of CBD Ingredients: Ricinis Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Beeswax, Copemicia Cerifera Wax, Safflower Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Camphor Oil. - Good for post-workout recovery, aches and pain. - Works fast as a topical pain relief solution. - Delivers soothing relief in a powerful THC-free formulation - Targets CB2 receptors to relieve and soothe affected areas. - All Natural Ingredients - Hemp-Derived CBD - No Pesticides - Lab Tested - Non-Petroleum - Sustainable Farming Practices - Supports Local USA Farmers FREE SHIPPING WITHIN THE U.S. Can-i-Mend Fast Relief CBD Balm Helps You Recover Faster With a Synergistic Blend of Plant-Based Ingredients CBD Balm has been shown to help regulate pain by increasing your natural endocannabinoids, decreasing your body's inflammatory response, and desensitizing pain receptors. CBD-infused products are trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts to reduce muscle soreness and tension. Our fast relief CBD balm includes a blend of therapeutic plant-based ingredients for powerful effects beneath the skin. Camphor Oil: Is used topically to increase local blood flow and as a “counterirritant,” which reduces pain and swelling by causing irritation. It has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that make it useful in healing infections. It is also useful for the aches associated with normal wear and tear on aging joints. Safflower Oil: Improves blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and boosts heart health while fighting inflammation and soothing dry skin. Beeswax: Acts as a moisturizer and helps recover stretch marks, acne, and inflammation. It also helps to protect the skin from environmental damage, such as traffic pollution and allergens which can spawn damaging free-radicals and cause premature skin ageing. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

When you choose CaniBrands, you’re choosing clean, effective, all natural products that support a healthy lifestyle. We use premium cannabis oil cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) in a variety of carefully crafted formulations. We are passionate about creating the highest quality cannabis and hemp products you can count on to provide the same satisfying experience every time.