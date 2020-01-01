 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm

Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Can-i-Mend Full Spectrum CBD Balm

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Repair & Recover A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil. Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Can-i-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Can-i-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day! Feel better faster: 175 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD All-natural balm combining the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole-plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. -Good for post-workout recovery. -Works fast as a topical solution. -Delivers a powerful formulation with < 0.3% THC -Targets CB2 receptors to soothe affected areas. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation cannabis-infused products company developing the full spectrum of experiences and outcomes for the customer of today and tomorrow. With a focus on the wellness-minded consumer, we’ve teamed up with precision digital marketing partners and professional athletes to tell the CaniBrands story and to collaborate on the development of our future line of ready-to-drink beverages and innovative products. We partner with R&D and science-based organizations to create fast-acting products, using craft licensed producers and manufacturers, distributors, retailers, digital marketers and strategic ambassadors to bring the very best products and experiences to the emerging marketplace. Visit our website to know more www.canibrands.com