This all natural full spectrum balm combines the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. Ingredients: Ricinis Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Beeswax, Copemicia Cerifera Wax, Safflower Oil, Cannabis and Camphor Oil. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. Non-Petroleum. Our premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve pain, muscle tension and inflammation. Good for post-workout recovery.
