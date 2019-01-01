 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Can-i-Mend™ THC Full Spectrum Balm

Can-i-Mend™ THC Full Spectrum Balm

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Topicals Balms Can-i-Mend™ THC Full Spectrum Balm

About this product

This all natural full spectrum balm combines the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. Ingredients: Ricinis Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Beeswax, Copemicia Cerifera Wax, Safflower Oil, Cannabis and Camphor Oil. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. Non-Petroleum. Our premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve pain, muscle tension and inflammation. Good for post-workout recovery.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
When you choose CaniBrands, you’re choosing clean, effective, all natural products that support a healthy lifestyle. We use premium cannabis oil cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) in a variety of carefully crafted formulations. We are passionate about creating the highest quality cannabis and hemp products you can count on to provide the same satisfying experience every time.