About this product
Nutrient-rich, all natural full spectrum skin cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C and E. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Meadowfoam Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Emulsifying Wax,Vegetable Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate,Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Rosemary Oil, Safflower Oil, Cannabis Oil, Camphor Oil. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. Our premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve dry or irritated skin, stiffness and pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.