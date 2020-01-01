 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Can-i-Sleep CBD Oral Spray

by CaniBrands

$50.00MSRP

Sleep & Rest An all-natural, lab-tested, multi-ingredient Oral Spray formulated to help you rest and sleep. A powerful blend of ingredients including Melatonin, Hops and Passion Flower Extract, blended terpenes, spearmint flavour and MCT oil. Introducing Can-i-Sleep’s line of hemp-derived CBD-infused products, formulated to help you achieve a better night's rest. Can-i-Sleep comes in a number of forms including an easy to use Oral Spray or industry-leading Sublingual Tinctures. 50-70 million Americans have a sleep disorder, according to the American Sleep Association the most common one is insomnia with 30% of Americans having trouble falling asleep. You are not alone. Can-I-Brands is here to provide you with the sleep you deserve to perform at your best every single day. Sleep Better, Longer and Deeper than ever before! Get a Better Night's Sleep: 150 mg of CBD 30 mg of Melatonin 5-HTP -Sleep better without the risk of dependency. -Supports your natural sleep cycles. -Wake up feeling refreshed and alert. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

CaniBrands is a next-generation cannabis-infused products company developing the full spectrum of experiences and outcomes for the customer of today and tomorrow. With a focus on the wellness-minded consumer, we’ve teamed up with precision digital marketing partners and professional athletes to tell the CaniBrands story and to collaborate on the development of our future line of ready-to-drink beverages and innovative products. We partner with R&D and science-based organizations to create fast-acting products, using craft licensed producers and manufacturers, distributors, retailers, digital marketers and strategic ambassadors to bring the very best products and experiences to the emerging marketplace. Visit our website to know more www.canibrands.com