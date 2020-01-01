About this product

Sleep & Rest An all-natural, lab-tested, multi-ingredient Oral Spray formulated to help you rest and sleep. A powerful blend of ingredients including Melatonin, Hops and Passion Flower Extract, blended terpenes, spearmint flavour and MCT oil. Introducing Can-i-Sleep’s line of hemp-derived CBD-infused products, formulated to help you achieve a better night's rest. Can-i-Sleep comes in a number of forms including an easy to use Oral Spray or industry-leading Sublingual Tinctures. 50-70 million Americans have a sleep disorder, according to the American Sleep Association the most common one is insomnia with 30% of Americans having trouble falling asleep. You are not alone. Can-I-Brands is here to provide you with the sleep you deserve to perform at your best every single day. Sleep Better, Longer and Deeper than ever before! Get a Better Night's Sleep: 150 mg of CBD 30 mg of Melatonin 5-HTP -Sleep better without the risk of dependency. -Supports your natural sleep cycles. -Wake up feeling refreshed and alert. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.