About this product

Ready-to-Use Cannabis Oil Vaporizer The Can-i-Sleep Vape Pen is the First of its Kind to Have Added CBN (Cannabinol) - The Cannabinoid Showing Promise of being the Next Big Thing in Sleep With CaniBrands, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Each pen is loaded with 500 mg of ultra-premium hybrid cannabis oil, sourced from the finest sun-grown cannabis flower in Humboldt County, California. Ready-to-use with more than 150, 3-second tokes. The vaporizer heats the oil just enough to release the necessary cannabinoids without exposing you to any harmful byproducts. The Can-i-Sleep vape pen has 12% added CBN which early studies show an indication of helping to prolong and restore a natural sleep cycle. Fully charged and pre-loaded with our proprietary blend of hybrid cannabis oil. 500MG of our ultra premium hybrid cannabis oil. Ethanol-extracted distillate. All natural organic plant terpenes. Sourced from the finest sungrown cannabis flower in Humboldt County, California.