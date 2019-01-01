About this product
Ready-to-Use Cannabis Oil Vaporizer The Can-i-Sleep Vape Pen is the First of its Kind to Have Added CBN (Cannabinol) - The Cannabinoid Showing Promise of being the Next Big Thing in Sleep With CaniBrands, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Each pen is loaded with 500 mg of ultra-premium hybrid cannabis oil, sourced from the finest sun-grown cannabis flower in Humboldt County, California. Ready-to-use with more than 150, 3-second tokes. The vaporizer heats the oil just enough to release the necessary cannabinoids without exposing you to any harmful byproducts. The Can-i-Sleep vape pen has 12% added CBN which early studies show an indication of helping to prolong and restore a natural sleep cycle. Fully charged and pre-loaded with our proprietary blend of hybrid cannabis oil. 500MG of our ultra premium hybrid cannabis oil. Ethanol-extracted distillate. All natural organic plant terpenes. Sourced from the finest sungrown cannabis flower in Humboldt County, California.
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.