About this product

Our all natural full spectrum sublingual oil is ideal for sleep and stress reduction. We use raw whole plant cannabinoids for a true entourage effect as nature intended. Ingredients: Safflower Oil, Raw Whole Plant Cannabis. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. THC Microdose. Not psychoactive when used as directed. Our premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help restore your body's natural sleep cycles. What is THC Full Spectrum? With CaniBrands, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil, CaniBrands' sublingual oils contain the complete range of terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, including a microdose of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).