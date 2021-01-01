 Loading…
Cani-Boost Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

Cani-Boost is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and organic coffee bean extract. Increase your energy levels without the jitters and enhance your physical performance at any time of the day. 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBD-V, CBG) 30 mg of organic coffee bean extract Vitamin B12 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil designed to revive and replenish your energy levels in the morning or throughout the day with 1500 mg of hemp extract and 30 mg of caffeine per bottle. This broad-spectrum CBD oil for energy and focus with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increase absorption into the bloodstream. CBD oil can also be mixed into tea, coffee, or juice.

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

