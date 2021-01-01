About this product

Cani-Boost is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and organic coffee bean extract in a convenient and easy-to-carry CBD oral spray. Increase your energy levels without the jitters and enhance your physical performance at any time of the day. 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV) 6 mg of organic coffee bean extract Vitamin B12 Beet juice 0% THC Natural mint flavor This compact and easy-to-use CBD oral spray is our #1 selling product form, designed to help you dose on the go. Perfect for microdosing your CBD intake, with each dose (8 sprays) giving you precisely 5 mg of CBD and 0.2 mg of caffeine. Spray the product directly into your mouth on the inside of your cheek or under your tongue for rapid absorption. Its mess-free packaging allows for easy and discreet administration anywhere you go.