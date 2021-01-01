Cani-Fresh Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250
by CaniBrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cani-Fresh is a broad-spectrum hemp extract formulation with organic ashwagandha and holy basil in a convenient and easy-to-carry CBD oral spray to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity.
About this brand
CaniBrands
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.