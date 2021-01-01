 Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD oil
  Cani-Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Oil 600

Cani-Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Oil 600

by CaniBrands

CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Oil 600
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Oil 600

About this product

Cani-Fresh is our most pure formulation, offered as an oil with full-spectrum hemp extract to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity. If you’re new to CBD, Cani-Fresh is the product for you! 600 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV) MCT oil <0.2% THC Natural flavor A CBD oil formulated with 20 mg of CBD per dose. This hemp-derived full-spectrum hemp extract oil contains MCT oil and is our most pure formulation. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. This delivers a refreshing, powerful entourage effect from multiple cannabinoids at any time of the day. If you’re new to CBD, our 600 mg oil is a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

About this brand

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

