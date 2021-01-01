Cani-Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Oil 600
by CaniBrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cani-Fresh is our most pure formulation, offered as an oil with full-spectrum hemp extract to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity. If you’re new to CBD, Cani-Fresh is the product for you! 600 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV) MCT oil <0.2% THC Natural flavor A CBD oil formulated with 20 mg of CBD per dose. This hemp-derived full-spectrum hemp extract oil contains MCT oil and is our most pure formulation. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. This delivers a refreshing, powerful entourage effect from multiple cannabinoids at any time of the day. If you’re new to CBD, our 600 mg oil is a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.
About this brand
CaniBrands
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.