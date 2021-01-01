 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Cani-Mend is formulated with CBD and selected botanicals. Offered in a classic CBD oil for fast absorption to help provide full-body relief instantly when you need it most. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape, always! 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV, CBDA) Vitamin B & D3 Rhodiola Ginger 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil designed to help provide full-body relief with 1500 mg of CBD, rhodiola and ginger. This broad-spectrum CBD oil with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. CBD oil can also be mixed into tea or juice.

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review