About this product

Cani-Mend is formulated with CBD and selected botanicals. Offered in a classic CBD oil for fast absorption to help provide full-body relief instantly when you need it most. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape, always! 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV, CBDA) Vitamin B & D3 Rhodiola Ginger 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil designed to help provide full-body relief with 1500 mg of CBD, rhodiola and ginger. This broad-spectrum CBD oil with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. CBD oil can also be mixed into tea or juice.