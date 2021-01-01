 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels 750

Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels 750

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels 750
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels 750

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with CBD, CBN and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. Easy to swallow and flavorless softgels allow for a quick and easy way to consume CBD. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution! 750 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDV, CBDA) 90 mg melatonin Roman Chamomile 𝛽-Caryophyllene 0% THC These easy-to-swallow CBD softgels contain precisely 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin in each dose. Its mess-free format allows for quick administration without ever having to leave your bed. And if you’re sensitive to taste, this is the perfect sleep solution for you – softgels mask any odor or taste of the hemp extract oil.

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review