tonydatyger
on November 19th, 2019
This indica cartridge put me to sleep LOL! It hits really nice. It's smooth and has a nice sweet flavor to it. It's a one of a kind folks. Top notch product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
NATURE'S NECTAR oil cartridges are made with 100% pure cannabis oil and refined through an all-natural extraction, filtration, and polishing process, leaving a product that's pure and free of additives or solvents. Net Wt.: 1000MG 1 GRAM/1ML No dilutions or additives for maximum potency No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E C02 extracted Lab tested www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com
on November 19th, 2019
This indica cartridge put me to sleep LOL! It hits really nice. It's smooth and has a nice sweet flavor to it. It's a one of a kind folks. Top notch product.