  5. Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g

by Canna Clouds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

