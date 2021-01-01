About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 22.56 CBD: 17.55 Delta9-THC: 0.00% Strain: Cali Gas An unknown genetic with an early auto-flower grown indoor Terpene Profile: Highest in Bisabolol & Caryophyllene Type: Hybrid Origin: California Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com