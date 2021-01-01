 Loading…

Cali Gas CBD Hemp Flower

Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 22.56 CBD: 17.55 Delta9-THC: 0.00% Strain: Cali Gas An unknown genetic with an early auto-flower grown indoor Terpene Profile: Highest in Bisabolol & Caryophyllene Type: Hybrid Origin: California Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

