CB Dawg CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower CB Dawg CBD Hemp Flower

$15.00MSRP

Total Cannabinoids: 17.79 CBD: 14.15 % - (CBDa: 14.81% : CBD 1.16%) Delta9-THC: 0.07% Strain: Compact dense buds that are terpene rich in Pinene & Myrcene Type: 50/50 Blend Origin: Colorado Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. * Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. ***Please note a few beans have been found in this strain as most Colorado grown hemp this year.**** www.cannacomforts.com

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

