  Home
  Shop
  Hemp CBD
  Bath & body
  CBD Bath Salt Scrub - Grapefruit

CBD Bath Salt Scrub - Grapefruit

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Salt Scrub - Grapefruit

$5.00MSRP

About this product

A blend of Epson, Dead Sea, & Pink Himalayan salts; argon, almond, and jojoba oils. Essential oils for fragrance. And of course infused with Hemp CBD. Gently massage 1-2 tablespoons on clean damp skin. Then soak for 15-20 mins. The amazing benefits of all the ingredients combined will give your skin the glow you've been missing! 1 oz = 15 mg CBD www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

