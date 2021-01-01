About this product

Product Description Canna Comforts' Full Spectrum Cinnamon Oil is extracted from Industrial hemp and combined with Cinnamon Leaf & Vitamin D3! (see full ingredients list). CBD oils are a quick addition to your morning coffee, smoothies or taken alone. Size: 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) with 1000 mg Cannabinoids Ingredients: Co2 Hemp Extract, CBD, MCT Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Vitamin D3, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Cinnamon Cassia Oil; Less than 0.3% THC Product Benefits Full Spectrum Oil means you get more than just CBD. You get all the benefits of the hemp plant with a high concentration of CBD and other natural ingredients! Suggested Use Just put it right under your tongue. Don't like the taste? Canna Comfort CBD oils can be added to almost anything to boost your daily CBD. 36-40 mg per dose 1 dropper = 1 dose Amount of CBD needed varies based on condition and your size. The average person needs between 10-20 mg per day for full effects. Additional Information We use only all-natural ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD possible, with no fillers. We only use dark colored glass bottles and glass droppers (included) to ensure our products are stored properly and not damaged by plastic, light, oxygen or moisture. Store in a dry cool place. Avoid touching dropper directly to mouth to ensure quality. Full-spectrum CBD hemp oil is abundant in CBD, but it also contains dozens of minor trace cannabinoids, as well as the following: Essential vitamins Minerals Omega fatty acids Flavonoids Chlorophyll Terpenes Fiber Protein Vitamin D3 Cinnamon Leaf Cinnamon Cassia www.cannacomforts.com