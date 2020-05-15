 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Lavender + Mint Lip Balm 50 mg Hemp CBD

Lavender + Mint Lip Balm 50 mg Hemp CBD

by Canna Comforts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Canna Comforts Hemp CBD Beauty Lavender + Mint Lip Balm 50 mg Hemp CBD

$12.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Your lips will thank you! Our Lux lip balm is packed full of all natural ingredients plus infused with pure Hemp CBD. Give your lips the softness they deserve! With 50 mg of CBD in each chapstick, you will get your daily micro-dosing in. **Not to be compared to others on the market, they don't even compare!** Ingredients: Shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter, jojoba butter, vitamin E, beeswax, coconut oil, olive oil, essential oils, & food grade flavorings. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fri May 15 2020
C........s
This is my FAV CBD lipbalm! Its super soft and silk. Others are just hard and smelly