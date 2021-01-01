 Loading…

Lemon Cheesecake Lip Balm 50 mg Hemp CBD

by Canna Comforts

$11.00MSRP

About this product

Your lips will thank you! Our Lux lip balm is packed full of all natural ingredients plus infused with pure Hemp CBD. Give your lips the softness they deserve! With 50 mg of CBD in each chapstick, you will get your daily micro-dosing in. **Not to be compared to others on the market, they don't even compare!** Ingredients: Shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter, jojoba butter, vitamin E, beeswax, coconut oil, olive oil, essential oils, & food grade flavorings. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

