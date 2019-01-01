About this product

Our highest CBD hemp yet! 20% Our highest CBD hemp yet! Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange Type: Hybrid Origin: Southern Oregon Storage: 58-62% humidity Strain Notes: Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas. Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body. * Medical: Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Anti-Cancer, Inflammation, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. * Terpene Profile: Farnesene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, and a-Bisabolol