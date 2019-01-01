 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Lifter Hemp CBD Flower

by Canna Comforts

About this product

Our highest CBD hemp yet! 20% Our highest CBD hemp yet! Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange Type: Hybrid Origin: Southern Oregon Storage: 58-62% humidity Strain Notes: Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas. Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body. * Medical: Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Anti-Cancer, Inflammation, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. * Terpene Profile: Farnesene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, and a-Bisabolol

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.