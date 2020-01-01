 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Magic Bullet CBD Hemp Flower

Magic Bullet CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Magic Bullet CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 24.47% CBD: 19.01% Delta9-THC: 0.19% Strain: Magic Bullet Another fire strain with amazing terpene profiles! Terpene Profile: Highest in Caryophyllene & Myrcene Type: Hybrid Origin: Illinois Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

About this brand

Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.