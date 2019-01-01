About this product
Give your four-legged friends the relief they need. Add right to their food, water, or even on top of their favorite treats! Made from only the finest Colorado Grown Hemp Ingredients: Extracted Crude Hemp Oil & MCT Coconut Oil 30 ml bottle/ 1oz Suggested Dosage: 10 mg CBD per ½ dropper once or twice daily right on their food.
Canna Comforts
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.